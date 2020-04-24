Disgust as closed businesses receive rates bills from Offaly County Council

A number of Offaly county councillors have expressed anger after businesses currently closed due to the coronavirus measures received invoices for the payment of commercial rates from Offaly County Council.

Cllr Frank Moran said he was "disgusted" and added: "I can’t believe Offaly County Council sent rates invoices today to closed premises with a pathetic letter."

The Fianna Fail councillor said he called on the current head of finance with Offaly County Council to refrain from sending such correspondence to businesses at the April meeting of members and management last Monday.

"Some of these people might never open again and my plea was to hold off until we get a commitment from central government, but no, our finance department decided to send struggling and maybe defunct businesses to pay their bill.

"I’m disgusted with this decision and will definitely not let it stand," he added.

Referring directly to management within the council, Cllr Moran continued, "the elected representatives, and I hope my colleagues stand by me, are not going any longer to be bullied by unelected people to tow the unelected public servants' views.

"The budget meeting might not be until August but I’m sure the elected representatives of Offaly can come together on this issue. I’ve heard from others to say we have to keep the finances lucid. The people voted for us to do the right thing."

Cllr Moran received widespread support in his position on the issue.

Cllr Sean O Brien agreed and said: "I told Council Management last Monday that they cannot expect to collect rates and to forget about this notion of deferring rates. Central Government has to step in and support Local Government as the ordinary ratepayers simply do not have this money."

Cllr Ken Smollen said he has raised the issue rates on a number of occasions with council management, "firstly in relation to the street works in Tullamore when businesses there were badly affected, and with many having almost no customers during the works."

He also supported Cllr Moran's call to have these rate charges cancelled until the Covid-19 crisis comes to an end.

"I will also be calling for a reversal of last year's 15% hike in Local Property Tax at the budget meeting. When are people going to realise that Offaly is officially the second poorest county in Ireland behind Donegal?"

Cllr Declan Harvey also agreed, adding: "The council can't collect the rates if people don't have it. This pandemic is not over by a long shot and businesses are suffering."

Offaly County Council has so far not responded to a request for comment on this issue by the Offaly Express.

In a statement in early April, the council said: "Businesses around the county will shortly be billed for €18 million in statutory commercial rates by Offaly County Council in 2020. This is a critical source of income, providing 26% of total funding for essential local services. In making this contribution Offaly County Council is acutely aware of the potential issues faced by their ratepayers.

"Offaly County Council has been, and continues to, deal with difficulties experienced by ratepayers on a case by case basis. We are taking account of business pressures at this extraordinary time in terms of collection of rates. We have a long-standing relationship with local businesses and are very well placed to deal with this evolving situation and its impact on ratepayers in their local areas and operating environments.

"In particular, in the first instance, businesses, such as those in the hospitality sector, small and medium retailers, leisure and childcare areas, have been identified as those that could be adversely affected. The Government has stated that local authorities should agree to defer rates payments due from the most immediately impacted businesses - primarily in the retail, hospitality, leisure and childcare sectors, for three months, until end-May.

"As a result, any commercial ratepayers that have had to temporarily close or significantly curtail operations during the COVID- 19 response period should contact their Offaly County Council Revenue Collector immediately on receipt of your rates bill, in relation to any rates payments falling due in the period to end-May and agree a payment schedule to the end of 2020."

Full contact details for Revenue Collectors for your area are available on www.offaly.ie or contact our rates office at rates@offalycoco.ie or by telephoning (057) 93 57408

"Ratepayers that can continue to pay their outstanding local authority rates should continue to do so in the normal way.

"In the event of any National Rates relief scheme being agreed for small business due to COVID 19, Offaly County Council will apply the appropriate relief under the scheme to your account immediately.