Over 100 empty beds at Tullamore Hospital but Critical Care Unit at full capacity

There are currently over 100 empty beds at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore however the Critical Care Unit at the hospital is operating to full capacity.

Latest figures contained in the Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals from the HSE published yesterday evening shows that there are 111 empty beds in Tullamore Hospital. That's an increase from 102 the previous day. Across the country as of apm yesterday, there were 1,691 empty hospital beds and 142 available Critical Care beds.

However the Critical Care Unit at Tullamore Hospital is operating at full capacity and are treating five patients with Covid-19.

Across the hospital, there are 23 patients confirmed as having the virus and two further suspected cases. While the number of confirmed cases has increased by four, the number of suspected cases has dropped by six since the day before.