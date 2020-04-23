Offaly TD queries whether GDPR issues are hindering care of elderly

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly, Carol Nolan, has written to the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, asking him to investigate if General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) guidelines are creating delays in the care of nursing home residents by GPs.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after she was informed that staff at a nursing home in the south of the country were told that they must use specific digital editing technology to ‘blur out’ patients faces when sending photographs to GPs for consultation and diagnosis:

“If it can be established that such editing requirements are in place for GDPR compliance then I really do think we need to re-examine that while also ensuring that privacy rights and consent are still being protected.

"From what I have been told, some of the staff who have been told to blur the faces of nursing home residents are simply not equipped to use the technology and where they are, it is just slowing things down.

"This could potentially add an entirely avoidable level of stress to already over-stretched staff and management who are tasked with oversight around GDPR compliance.

"GPs are providing excellent care to residents in nursing home and other care settings through remote consultations.

"It would be very disappointing if these GP’s could not readily access photographs, that may be vital in arriving at a swift assessment or diagnosis.

"I am aware that there are exemptions drawn up by the Health Research Consent Declaration Committee that offer guidance in situations where consent cannot be obtained, but that appears to apply only to health research and not to the kind of patient care that is happening in a nursing home scenario.

"For the sake of clarity it would preferable if the Minister provided clarity and understanding to all nursing homes on this matter,” concluded Deputy Nolan.