Design 'well advanced' for Mucklagh works

A DESIGN is “well advanced” for works to the junction at Brocca road in Mucklagh it has been revealed.

Replying to Cllr Neil Feighery at this month's meeting of Tullamore Municipal District, Area Engineer, John Connelly said the council would have detailed costs and a design finalised before long.

Cllr Feighery said he had received numerous representations about the road from residents with safety concerns.

“There is a lot of houses on that road and the issue has been ongoing for a long time,” outlined Cllr Feighery.

He added that a number of children used the road on a regular basis and a pre-school and St Colman's N.S. were located nearby.

“Work needs to happen there sooner rather than later,” he stressed.

Cllr Danny Owens agreed that concerns about the safety of the junction had been “going on for a long time” and he recalled a meeting between local residents and councillors held over a year and a half ago.

“But I'm glad to hear that it's coming to fruition,” said the Killoughey based pubic representative.

The Area Engineer also revealed “quite a few road jobs have gone out to tender” and predicted that when some of the Covid restrictions are lifted “we will be ready to push a button and go”.

He said that whether the entire roads programme was completed depended on how long the restrictions remained in place.