WATCH: Amazing story of how Offaly distillery switched from making gin to hand sanitiser now distributed around the country
A Tulllamore distillery switched from making gin to making hand sanitiser in March when it became clear there was a shortage.
Mor Irish gin encountered many hurdles along the way but with the help of the 'Mountmellick MacGyver' and Skoda Ireland, its hand sanitiser is now being used in medical facilities across the country.
We will let Managing Director Eoin Bara take up the incredible story.
