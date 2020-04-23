Tullamore restaurant delivering absolute feasts for staff in Tullamore Hospital

A Tullamore restaurant has been delivering absolute feasts for staff in Tullamore Hospital and nursing homes in the county over the last number of weeks.

Last night alone, Mezzo's Italian Restaurant delivered 50 meals to main reception at Tullamore Hospital including pizzas, penne pollo pastas, penne arrabiata pastas and the good old reliable spaghetti Bolognese.

The restaurant said it hopes that this service is in some way making a difference to those working in the hospital.

Other facilities that have received some of the exceptional food are Esker Rí Nursing Home, Carthage Nursing Home and Riada House.

People have also been making donations to Mezzo to help pay for the ingredients going into the food.