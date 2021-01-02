QUIZ: Can you match these 15 Offaly GAA greats with their clubs?

Welcome to a test of your Offaly GAA knowledge. We have gotten together outstanding hurlers and footballers from across the generations and and all you have to do is match them with their clubs.

We will start with a goalkeeper and work our way up the field from there all the way to corner forward.

QUESTION: Stephen Byrne won an All Ireland and an All Star in 1998 but what club did he hurl with?

CLICK ON THE CORRECT ANSWER:

A - Kilcormac/Killoughey

B - Kinnitty

C - Belmont

D - Drumcullen