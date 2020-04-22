Slow rate of increase in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly continues

The rate of increase of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly continues to slow according to the latest figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring

The number of confirmed cases in Offaly increased from 195 on Tuesday to 198 today. There was an increase of five confirmed cases from Monday to Tuesday in the county.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 386 while in Laois the number of confirmed cases has increased to 185. Longford has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 101.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (7,905) and Cork (1,077). The smallest number of cases are in Sligo (97), Carlow (80) and Leitrim (55).

The death toll in Ireland from Covid-19 has increased by 49 more today according to the latest figures from the Department of Health. It brings the total number of lives lost due to the virus in Ireland to 779.

Another 631 cases of Covid-19 have also been confirmed in Ireland bringing the total to 16,671.