Offaly parish to cover 1,000km in a day for the #DoItForDan campaign

On Sunday, April 26, the people of Rhode will be completing a community 1,000km run/walk relay in aid of Dan Donoher who is the one-year-old son of former Laois footballers Niall and Aisling Donoher.

Dan suffers from a rare muscular disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 and he requires $2.1 million to receive the essential medical treatment, which is called cell infusion, in the USA.

"The entire country and beyond has rowed in behind this fantastic cause and we want to play our part in the GAA community and support Dan as best we can," organiser and Offaly footballer Anton Sullivan said.

"Many of our members and families have already supported this great cause but we want to do something together as a community to show our support to Niall, Aisling and Dan here in Offaly.

"Of course, with the current situation we find ourselves in with Covid-19, the challenge will be completed with strict adherence to social distancing and the 2km radius at all times. Each participant will be doing their 5km challenge within the 2km radius as we come together to stay apart.

"All teams in the parish have committed to come together to raise as much as we can for this worthy cause. We are aiming to get at least 200 people to run/walk for 5km on Sunday to accumulate to total of 1000km total distance and hopefully more. Each participant is tasked with raising or donating €20 as part of their challenge.

"Please donate whatever you can and spread the word and share the challenge on your social media to spread the word and keep the donations coming. We are aiming to raise €3,000 for the cause. Please donate generously and sponsor those you know taking part and let’s make this happen."

The #DoItForDan campaign has now raised over €1.3 million. You can donate HERE.