The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for it to remain mainly dry, mild and sunny for the rest of the week. Temperatures will reach up to 19 degrees for much of the week.

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be dry and sunny across most of the country, although some patchy cloud will develop in parts of Munster and Connacht during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees generally, but a degree or two cooler near eastern coasts in light to moderate east to northeast breezes.

Wednesday night will be dry with patchy cloud in the southwest and west, but otherwise clear. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with light to moderate easterly or variable breezes.

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for another dry and mostly sunny. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees generally, but a little cooler along the east and south coast in a light to moderate east to northeast breeze.

Thursday night will be dry with long clear spells and possibly some patches of mist or fog later. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees with light easterly or variable breezes.

Friday will be dry and mainly sunny. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with light variable or northeasterly breezes. Friday night will be dry and mainly clear, although cloud will thicken in northern areas overnight. Lows of 4 to 7 degrees with light northerly or variable breezes.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m

The national forecast and the national outlook for the coming days available here.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/mWzUXtJFXk — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 21, 2020

Saturday is looking dry and sunny in most areas. It will be cloudier towards northwestern coasts and also in the southwest during the afternoon where there will be some light showers. Cooler in the northwest under that cloud and in a northerly breeze, with highs of 10 to 14 degrees. Elsewhere, highest temperatures will range between 15 and 19 degrees, warmest in Munster and south Leinster.

Saturday night will be dry with long clear spells. Quite cold in a light northerly breeze, with temperatures falling to between 3 and 6 degrees.

Current indications for Sunday are for dry and sunny weather, although it may be cloudy in the northwest at times. Cool in northern areas in a light to moderate northerly breeze, with highs of 10 to 13 degrees, but across the rest of the country highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees are expected.