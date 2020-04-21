Another small increase in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly recorded today

The rate of increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly has dropped significantly today.

After a number of consecutive days with double digit increases in confirmed cases, the latest data shows just three extra confirmed cases in the county. Today saw reporting from just labs in Ireland with no additional results from Germany reported.

The number of confirmed cases in Offaly increased from 190 on Monday to 195 today.

Latest figures from the Department of Health has confirmed that another 44 have died in Ireland as a result of Covid-19 while the total number of cases in the country has passed 16,000.

The total number of people in Ireland confirmed to have lost their lives as a result of Covid-19 now stands at 730.

Of today's deaths, 37 were in the east of the country, three were in the South, two were in the West and two were in the Northwest. Eighteen of the people who tragically lost their lives were male, 26 were female. The median age was 87 years.