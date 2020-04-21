Offaly man wins four World Indoor Tug-of-War medals

Drumcullen man, Donagh Feeney has won four medals representing both the Mountain View TOW Club and Ireland at the 2020 World Indoor TOW Championships.

The World Indoor Tug-o-War Championships were held in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal 20th-23rd of February 2020.

The first two days were devoted to Club competitions and the final two days were International competitions across 4 weight categories.

One hundred and nine teams competed, with 17 countries represented in Men’s, Women’s and Mixed TOW teams. China did not compete due to the Corona Virus.

Donagh Feeney competed with the Mountain View TOW Club which is based between Delvin, Co. Westmeath and Dundalk, Co. Louth.

He won a World Club Gold medal in the 640kg, World Club Silver medal in the 600kg and a World Club Bronze medal in the 680kg weight divisions.

He represented Ireland in the 640kg and won a World Bronze medal.

The Mountain View TOW Club had long been coached by Cadamstown man, Martin Egan ably assisted by Gerry McEneeney and Padraic Coyne.

He gave Donagh his first break with Mountain View when he picked him for the 2016 World Indoor TOW Championships in Volendam, the Netherlands.

Donagh went on to pull for Ireland again in the 2018 World Indoor TOW Championships in China where he won a World Bronze medal in the 680kg weight category.

Donagh has also pulled for local TOW club Killoughey, coached by Balyboy man, PJ Bracken, with whom he won two national Outdoor Senior Men’s Titles in 2017.

Donagh has competed for Ireland, Outdoors and Indoors, at UK, European and World Championships over the past 4 years.

Donagh has had a long history of participating in sport.

He was involved in Cross Country athletics at school’s level with Kilcormac Vocational School and also with Slieve Bloom AC for many years, winning two County titles during the 1990s.