Gardaí make shocking drugs discovery in remote part of Offaly

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Gardaí in Offaly have made a big drugs discovery during the current Covid-19 lockdown.

A Tullamore District Detective Unit and a regular unit from the station carried out searches on Monday in what they described as a remote area outside Tullamore.

Searches resulted in the seizure of cannabis plants with street value when harvested of €6,000.

Investigations are ongoing.