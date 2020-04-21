Gardaí make shocking drugs discovery in remote part of Offaly
Gardaí in Offaly have made a big drugs discovery during the current Covid-19 lockdown.
A Tullamore District Detective Unit and a regular unit from the station carried out searches on Monday in what they described as a remote area outside Tullamore.
Searches resulted in the seizure of cannabis plants with street value when harvested of €6,000.
Investigations are ongoing.
