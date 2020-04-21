Politicians and unions react to Bord na Mona job losses in Offaly

Offaly politicians and union bosses have reacted with disappointment to news brought to you here yesterday that as many as 400 Bord na Mona jobs could go in Offaly in May amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The Unite trade union this morning challenged Communications, Climate Action and Environment Minister Richard Bruton to confirm whether he approved plans for Bord na Mona to lay off over 200 workers on May 1 followed by a further 200 later in mid-May, and to ensure that any plans are halted pending Government formation.

The call by Unite comes ahead of an emergency board meeting of the company later today.

Commenting, Regional Officer with Unite, Colm Quinlan said: “As government formation talks enter a crucial phase, Minister Richard Bruton must come clean with Bord na Mona workers, potential coalition partners and the general public, and state whether he approved Bord na Mona’s decision to impose forced layoffs and wage cuts in the context of the ongoing Covid-19 emergency.

“While the current emergency has seen a drop in fuel demand and pricing, it is noteworthy that the ESB has absorbed this hit instead of passing it on to workers. In contrast, Bord na Mona is asking workers to pick up the bill for an emergency not of their making.

“The proposals by Bord na Mona not only fly in the face of the Just Transition agreement concluded in 2019 – they also run counter to the Government’s stated policy that companies should avail of the Temporary Wage Subsidy scheme and maintain workers’ earnings”, Mr Quinlan said.

“Bord na Mona workers and their local communities have already paid the price for the current Government’s hands-off approach, including their failure to enact legislation obviating the need for planning applications to be submitted for any peat extraction exceeding 30 hectares, which would have enabled the 2020 peat harvest to proceed on schedule.

“Minister Bruton must now state clearly whether, as one of his last acts as Minister, he approved proposals which will have a long-term negative impact on Bord na Mona, its workers and local communities. If he did, he must now take political responsibility and instruct the company to put a hold on any proposals until the new Government is formed and a new Minister is in place.

“If the Minister did not approve these proposals, he should likewise intervene to halt them pending the formation of a new government and inclusive discussions with all stakeholders, including the Just Transition Commissioner,” Mr Daly concluded.

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly, Carol Nolan, said that she shares the deep dissatisfaction expressed by the Group of Unions (GOU) after Bord na Mona management confirmed its intention to temporarily layoff 190-230 permanent employees and seasonal workers who support supply operations.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after the company indicated in a letter to the GOU that it will issue notice to all seasonal employees across the Energy Business and that this will impact all operations including Kilberry, Derrinlough and all peat locations:

“This unilateral move by Bord na Mona has created huge levels of frustration among workers and within the GOU.

"I want to say that I share this frustration especially as no attempt at a final agreement was made with the workers or their representatives.

"As I understand it, it was only last Friday that the GOU made a request to Bord na Mona to adjourn any proposals around such significant layoffs at least until the outcome of the An Bord Pleanála planning process, which is expected on May 12.

"To have moved so quickly and without further consultation is a window into the kind of engagement process that the company seems to be prioritising.

"The workers and their representatives deserve better than this.

"Bord na Mona have made it clear that all impacted employees and seasonals will be issued notification by post on Wednesday April 22nd and temporary layoff will take effect from Thursday April 30th.

"I am calling on Bord na Mona Senior Management to immediately suspend their plans to progress this decision at their next Board meeting, which is tomorrow.

"They should at least allow some further time for consultation and dialogue with the Group of Unions. That is the least the workers can expect after years of unstinting loyalty to the company,” concluded Deputy Nolan.

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley and Spokesperson of Agriculture and Rural Affairs says the latest developments regarding job losses at Bord Na Mona is a disaster for the Midlands counties. He said Minister Bruton and Kieran Mulvey, the Just Transition Commissioner, need to intervene as "it appears that there is no Just Transition for Bord Na Mona workers."

"Unions are been informed by Bord Na Mona that the layoffs are due to the Covid-19 Emergency and the knock-on effect regarding the demand and price for wholesale electricity. The delay of the decision by An Bord Pleanala (ABP) on planning permission for this year’s peat harvest is also been cited as a factor," Deputy Stanley said.

"It makes little sense for Bord na Mona to proceed with this scale of layoffs when it expected that electricity demand could increase after May 5 with an easing of health restrictions and some industries and services restarting. The decision from An Bord Pleanala on whether to give the green light for this year’s peat harvest is also due on May 12. If there is a favourable outcome on both of these matters, workers will be needed quickly to restart operations.

"I am requesting that Minister Bruton who is the sole shareholder in this publicly owned company and Just Transition Commissioner Kieran Mulvey intervene to prevent this disaster for workers and their families. I have written to both of them today to urge them to do so."

Barry Cowen echoed the frustration and expressed worry for workers and their families.

“At the very least BnM must agree to a 100% top-up of the base pay of workers on the wage subsidiary scheme. This would offer a modicum of security to the hundreds of workers facing an uncertain future," he said.

“I understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a drop in fuel demand and pricing but instead of assisting the industry, the Government are using this as an opportunity to shut up shop on it.

“The peat-fired power stations in Shannonbridge and Lanesborough are both out of commission at the moment and now workers are wondering if they will ever reopen.

“This stress and confusion could have been avoided. An Bord Pleanála, aided and abetted by Government, are still stalling on the peat extraction application which would have seen both of these stations in operation.

“A decision on the application was due on March 18 yet without sufficient reason and without due consideration of the consequences, An Bord Pleanála has said it is extending its timeline for delivery of its decision to May 12.

“The Government could have sought to amend existing legislation which might have avoided the need for BnM or other large peat harvesting companies from having to make applications to An Bord Pleanála in the first place. They didn’t and now hundreds of livelihoods are on the line.

“All the while the report from the Just Transition Commissioner Kieran Mulvey sits on the Minister’s desk – his recommendations are now even more vital and this report must be published immediately,” he concluded.

Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Peter Ormond, stated that this transition was spiralling downwards at an alarming rate and "we need to bring this to an immediate halt."

"Firstly, we had the refusal of planning permission for West Offaly Power last July, then the decision that planning permission was required for peat extraction, only two weeks ago, West Offaly Power goes off the grid and now this announcement with Covid-19 being used.

"It is only 2.5 years since we had a presentation in Offaly County Council stating that the transition period was commencing and that we would be looking at peat production until 2028. That suddenly became 2025 and now in early 2020, we are looking at end of peat production in the Midlands.

"We always understood that peat production was coming to an end and only on Monday last, we had a presentation from Orla Martin, Head of Offaly Local Enterprise Office, where we heard about promoting a low Carbon Digital Programme/Economy. The Economy of Offaly needed time for this transition and to put programmes in place that would replace the existing jobs that are in energy generation in the Midlands Region."

According to Cllr. Ormond, the Regional Transition Team was established to position the region to develop alternative forms of employment, attract investment and maximise existing employment opportunities and resources. "The timeframe we are now looking at is now not feasible for us to reposition the region and allow for Just Transition," he commented.

"In the Budget last October, we heard the announcement of €20 million for retrofitting of social housing in the Midland Counties and €5 million for the rehabilitation of the bogs. This process had not been finalised by the Department and we are now been told that the local authorities have to carry out surveys of their housing stock and then go through the standard procurement procedures. When the retrofit scheme is in place it will result in approximately 100 houses been retrofitted and none in 2020," he continued.

Cllr. Ormond welcomed the recent announcement that Bord Na Mona was successful in the tendering process for the bog restoration fund that was announced in last year’s budget.

"However, I understand that they will not be able to access the €5 million until October of this year. The announcement in the Budget for Just Transition will result in no capital been invested in the Midland Region in 2020 as far as Just Transition is concerned.

"We are also hearing from the Just Transition Commissioner, Kieran Mulvey that his draft report is before Minister Richard Bruton for approval. We need to get the report published within the next week and see if they are practical tangible actions that can be taken.

"There are many seasonal workers waiting for a call to commence work on the bogs and now they will receive a letter stating that they are no longer required. This will have a devastating effect on the economy of Offaly and we need immediate action to halt this decline."