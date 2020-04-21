Critical Care Unit in Tullamore Hospital at close to full capacity as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

The Critical Care Unit at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore is close to full capacity as the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 continues to rise.

Latest figures contained in the Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals from the HSE shows that there are five confirmed cases and one suspected case of the virus in the Critical Care Unit at the hospital. As of yesterday, there was just one vacant bed in the unit in Tullamore.

Across the hospital, as of 8pm yesterday, there were 22 patients confirmed as having Covid-19 and 12 suspected of having the virus being treated in Tullamore. Both those numbers had decreased from the day before.

As of yesterday, there were 102 vacant beds in Tullamore Hospital.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus continues to rise in Ireland. A further 401 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported by Irish laboratories yesterday. There are now a total of 15,652 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.