Bord na Mona to lay off 230 workers this month

Bord na Mona plans to lay off up to 230 workers at the end of the month, a meeting of Offaly County Council heard this afternoon.

Cllr Eamon Dooley said permanent and seasonal employees will be affected and the company will write to its staff on Wednesday.

Temporary lay-offs of at least 190 workers will take place on Thursday, April 30.

Cllr Dooley said the energy company was taking the step in the context of the peat-fired power stations in Shannonbridge and Lanesborough both being out of commission at this time.

The Fianna Fail member said a lower demand for electricity had resulted in the cost of the power from Shannonbridge being too high. Lough Ree Power in Lanesborough had already closed for environmental reasons.

“To my mind if this happens, and if [Bord na Mona] have their way it will happen, those plants will not open again,” said Cllr Dooley.

Bord na Mona will undertake restoration works on nine raised bogs, council chief executive Anna Marie Delaney told the meeting.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service anticipates 70 jobs will be created by the restoration work.

The council meeting is continuing this afternoon using Zoom video teleconferencing technology.