Offaly nursing home director of nursing pleads for help after Covid-19 outbreak confirmed

The operators of a nursing home on the Laois Offaly border have issued an appeal for help after confirmation of the presence of Covid-19.

The General Manager of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington appealed to former health care workers, nurses or any allied health care students who are at home from college to contact Oakdale Nursing Home on the Offaly side of Portarlington if they can provide any assistance during the Covid-19 crisis.

“We are stretched to the limit in trying to maintain a high level of care to our residents," said Ms Valerie Moore in a statement.

"Unfortunately, we have a number of residents and staff who have tested positive for the virus and despite our best efforts and extra investment in scarce PPE over the past six weeks we received the dreaded news during the week. Thankfully most of those affected are doing well but with staff self-isolating and unavailable we are stretched to the limit.

"All our residents and staff were tested by the Ambulance Service over the weekend for which we are most grateful but if more staff test positive it will stretch our remaining staff to breaking point.

"Our staff have been marvellous, some worked 72 hours last week but they will physically not be able to continue. We hear that the surge hasn’t hit the acute hospital sector, but I can assure you that it has certainly hit Nursing Homes. Despite many pleas to the HSE for additional staff, to date we have no extra boots on the ground.

"This is the reality in Oakdale and across the nursing home sector, yet our Health Minister Simon Minister Harris is telling us daily that his Department is providing staff to care for the elderly. His latest comments over the weekend are not helpful in any way as he stated, that he was sending HIQA into Nursing Homes to supervise standards. The sector needs burses and care staff and not the stress of dealing with a HIQA Inspector. If they are willing to help us in any way they are most welcome.

"Minister Harris announced three weeks ago that there was a support package of €72 million for the sector but not one euro has arrived into any Nursing Home to date, so please Minister Harris provide us with the staff and resources you promise daily. And need so badly," she concluded.

Ms Moore appealed to anyone willing to work in Oakdale should forward their CV to our Director of Nursing at reception@oakdale.ie