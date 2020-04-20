Offaly nursing homes facing 'staffing crisis' amid Covid-19 pandemic

Independent for Laois-Offaly, Carol Nolan, has written to HSE management and the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, demanding that they prioritise a series of immediate interventions to help alleviate what she describes as acute staffing shortages in nursing homes in Laois/Offaly.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after a number of facilities highlighted to her the urgent nature of the challenges which both staff and residents are facing.

"A number of nursing homes have informed me that the situation is serious, and that these facilities urgently require direct deployment of additional nursing and care staff. It is my understanding that an agreement between the HSE and Siptu regarding redeployment was reached a few short weeks ago, so I’m hopeful that progress can be made to address the current issues regarding staff shortages.

"So far, the nursing homes and facilities I am in contact with, are seeing very little or no evidence of such an integrated approach to staff redeployment.

"The Minister has stated that there are 18 Covid-19 response teams in place and that 183 nursing homes have access to telephone advice and support.

"While this is welcome, many nursing home facilities urgently require staff on the ground, not someone at the end of a phone line however well-intentioned that service may be,” concluded Deputy Nolan.