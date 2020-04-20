Former Offaly footballer's charity walk postponed due to Covid-19

Paddy Fenning’s walk in aid of motor neurone disease research/support and local homeless causes has been postponed.

The walk was due to take place along the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore on Sunday, June 7, but as a result of the current social distancing measures and restrictions on mass gatherings following the coronavirus outbreak, the organising committee has decided to defer it until a later date, which will be confirmed in due course.

However, Paddy and all of those involved are steadfast in their conviction that the event will still be staged when it is safe to do so.

The aim of the initiative is to raise €150,000 for motor neurone research and support services as well as homeless causes in Co Offaly.

The project had got off to a great start with a 700-strong crowd attending the launch night at the Tullamore Court Hotel in February and hundreds of sponsorship cards distributed but organisers are confident that they can reclaim that momentum when fundraising activities resume.

“We wish to stress that the walk is merely postponed - not cancelled,” commented organising committee chairman Joe Stewart.

“The walk will be rescheduled for a more appropriate time in accordance with government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported us so far, particularly those who have been selling sponsorship cards in recent months, though we fully appreciate that people have more urgent matters to attend to at present.

“In the meantime, we appeal to all to stay safe and to be vigilant - motor neurone disease sufferers are among those who are particularly vulnerable to infection from coronavirus.”

Meanwhile, Paddy, a two-time All-Ireland winner with Offaly who was diagnosed with MND last year, is philosophical about the latest turn of events and remains in good spirits.

He said: “It’s disappointing that our efforts to raise badly-needed funds for these worthy causes have been frustrated of late, but there are more important matters at hand right now and we all have our part to play in keeping coronavirus at bay.

“I have no doubt that we will still hit our targets once it is safe to resume fundraising activity and that the walk will be a social event to be savoured when we’re out the other side of this crisis.”

The campaign continues to accept donations through the following link: www.gofundme.com/f/MNDwalk