When is the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment issued?

As of April 21, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has issued payments to 584,000 people across the country in respect of their application for the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

All Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment payments issued will be in recipients’ bank accounts or at their local post office tomorrow, Tuesday, April 21.

These payments are in addition to the 212,000 people on the Live Register and over 46,000 employers have now registered with the Revenue Commissioners for the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy scheme.