Almost 10% increase in number of people receiving Covid-19 Unemployment Payment in Offaly

The number of people in receipt of the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Offaly continues to rise.

The number has increased by almost 10% in one week going from 8,000 on Tuesday, April 14 to 8,700 this week.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection issued payments to 584,000 people across the country in respect of their application for the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment. Around 50,000 are receiving a payment for the first time.

These payments are in addition to the 212,000 people on the Live Register and over 46,000 employers have now registered with the Revenue Commissioners for the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy scheme.

All Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment payments issued will be in recipients’ bank accounts or at their local post office tomorrow, Tuesday, April 21.