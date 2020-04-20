Housing development in Offaly town gets go ahead
A housing development in Offaly has been giving the go ahead by the county council.
Permission was sought for a development consisting of eight houses in Cloghan at Breachach on the Birr Road.
All eight of the houses will be three bed, two storey dwellings. Also included in the plans are all associated site works and connections to services and roads.
Planning permission was granted with 17 conditions attached.
