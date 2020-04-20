Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the coming week for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be mainly dry and sunny this week although feeling rather cool in the east at first, warming up everywhere later in the week. Then there is a chance of rain and unsettled conditions by Sunday.

The weather forecast for Monday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a generally dry and sunny day, hazy at times in the southwest. Highest temperatures will range from 12 to 17 degrees, cooler along eastern coasts in moderate to fresh easterly winds. Monday night will be dry and clear, however the south west may see more cloud keeping temperatures up. Lows will dip to 0 to 5 degrees generally however staying warmer in the southwest and near the coast, in light or moderate east to northeast winds.

The weather forecast for Tuesday for Ireland from Met Eireann will be dry and mostly sunny. Highest temperatures ranging 13 to 18 degrees. Feeling cooler along the east coast and inland in northern Leinster and east Ulster in moderate to fresh east to northeast winds. Mostly dry and clear on Tuesday night with a chance of patchy drizzle in the west and southwest. Lows of 3 to 7 degrees as east or variable winds fall mainly light.

Another dry and mostly sunny day on Wednesday, with just a little more cloud moving into the east by afternoon. Maximum temperatures of 13 to 19 degrees, a little cooler along eastern coasts in mainly light east or northeast breezes.

Wednesday night will be dry and clear in the south and west, a little more cloud elsewhere with isolated drizzle or mist, lows of 5 to 9 degrees in light variable breezes.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days. https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m

The national forecast and the national outlook for the coming days available here.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/5t15L7lz2W — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 20, 2020

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for any early mist and spots of drizzle clearing to give a mostly dry day, however cloud building through the day with highs of 16 to 20 degrees, cooler near the coasts with light to moderate onshore breezes, remaining light and variable inland. Patchy rain or drizzle on Thursday night with mist and fog patches. Lows of 5 to 8 degrees in light to moderate west breezes.

Cloudier with isolated patches of light rain and drizzle mainly in the west on Friday. Maximum temperatures 12 to 17 degrees, warmest in the southeast. In light to moderate westerly breezes. Friday night lows of 4 to 8

Saturday will see sunshine and scattered showers with highs of 13 to 17 degrees, warmest in the south while it will be possibly wet and windy on Sunday and much cooler than recent days.