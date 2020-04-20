Man and woman arrested after number of burglaries in the Midlands

A man and woman have been arrested following a number of burglaries in the Midlands in the early hours of Sunday, April 19.



Following initial enquiries into a number of residential homes in the Cloncoose area of Longford being entered and property taken, Longford Gardaí conducted a search of a property in Longford town on Sunday.



Suspected stolen property and a vehicle were seized and a man and a woman (both in their 30s) were arrested.

The man in his 30s has been charged in connection with this incident and will appear at Athlone District Court this morning (Monday) at 10.30am.

The female in her 30s has been charged and bailed to appear at Longford District Court on Tuesday at 10.30am.

Gardaí at Longford are continuing to appeal to the public for any information in relation to these incidents and to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 4am and 7am to make it available to Gardaí.



Gardaí are also appealing to any persons who may have observed a red SEAT car in the area to contact Gardaí.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.