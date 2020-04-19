Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Offaly continues to increase

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland continues to increase according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The number of confirmed cases has now increased from 177 on Saturday to 187 today.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 358 while in Laois the number of confirmed cases has increased to 168. Longford has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 88.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (7,379) and Cork (1,028). The smallest number of cases are in Roscommon (76), Sligo (76), Carlow (71) and Leitrim (47).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 39 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died. There have now been 610 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11.15am Sunday 19 April, the HPSC has been notified of an additional 445 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories and an additional 48 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 15,251 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.