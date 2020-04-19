Disqualified motorist arrested and has third car impounded in last two weeks
A disqualified driver has been arrested and has had a third car impounded after being stopped by Gardai.
The driver has been caught three times in two weeks at checkpoints set up by Gardai.
A court date will follow an Gardai continue to urge everyone to stay home to help flatten the curve.
You're once, twice, three times a chancer— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 19, 2020
Driver of this car was disqualified and has been caught three times in the last 2 weeks at checkpoints. Driver arrested and all 3 cars have been impounded. #StayHome #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/L0DaNRGDZg
