Ireland weather forecast for today from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for today from Met Eireann is for it to be cloudy to begin the day with sunny spells developing later in the day.

According to Met Eireann, many areas will be cloudy to begin today with patchy light rain, drizzle and mist. It will gradually brighten up this morning and afternoon though, with sunny spells developing, but scattered showers will also occur, these mainly in the west and southwest. Top temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees, highest values in Connacht. Light to moderate east to southeast breezes.

Any remaining showers will die out early tonight and it will become dry with long clear spells. A few mist and fog patches will form in the mainly light easterly breezes. Lows of 3 to 7 degrees.

Tomorrow, Monday, will be a dry day countrywide with sunny spells. Maximum temperatures will range from 12 to 17 degrees, coolest along eastern coasts in light to moderate east to northeast winds.