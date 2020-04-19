WATCH: Tullamore man raises money for frontline staff by getting his head shaved
A Tullamore man has so far raised almost €3,000 for frontline staff in hospitals, nursing homes and in emergency response roles.
Darren Butler got his head shaved on Friday in his workplace, the Bank of Ireland branch in Tullamore. He had hoped to raise €500 but so far (as of Sunday morning) has raised €2,805.
You can watch the full video below and you can donate by clicking here
