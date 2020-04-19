DIY essentials to be made available as hardware stores told they can reopen

It's one thing to be told to stay home and stay safe, but it's another thing completely to have to stay home and not be able to do anything while you're there.

So the news that hardware stores are to reopen as an essential business will be welcomed by many households across the country.

The Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation confirmed today (Saturday) that hardware and garden stores were considered essential retail outlets as they sell products necessary for home and business maintenance, sanitation and farm equipment, as well as tools essential for gardening, farming or agriculture purposes.

The Government had previously said on March 27th that hardware stores could only offer emergency call out or delivery services. However, legislation enacted last week overrides this advice.

Social distancing measures will be put in place but we're well used to those in supermarkets now, so there's no excuse not to get those walls painted or the garden spruced up.