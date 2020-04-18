Lucky punter wins staggering amount with €1 Euromillions bet

A lucky punter found reason to celebrate this weekend when a flutter on some lucky EuroMillions numbers paid off in style by returning a tasty five-figure sum.

The anonymous punter placed their bet online with a bookie and stuck €1 on four numbers to roll out in the EuroMillions Plus draw on Friday evening.

To the joy of the expectant customer, there was a stunning run of luck as 5, 8, 30 and 35 all dropped out of the machine landing their ambitious flutter.

It meant that odds of 33,000/1 had been smashed and they were able to log back in and see their finances boosted by a cool €33,000 all for just a €1 flutter.