SCAM ALERT: Gardai warn of another text message scam doing the rounds
SCAM ALERT: Gardai warn of another text message scam doing the rounds
Gardai are warning of another scam doing the rounds trying to gain access to people's bank accounts.
A scam text message purports to come from Bank of Ireland and asks customers to link to a page with the ultimate aim of getting access to your account and relieving you of your savings.
The advice is to never respond to any such texts and don't click on the link.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on