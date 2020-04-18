Offaly deaths and funerals - April 18

Josephine Tyrrell - Highfield, Edenderry, Offaly / Edenderry, Kildare

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a private family funeral. A ceremony to celebrate Josephine's life will take place at a later date.

Phil TILLER - O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Phil. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Phil will be celebrated at a later date.

Joan MURPHY (née Hinds) - Ballyclare Road, Ferbane, Offaly / Derry City, Derry

Due to official guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, Joan's funeral will be private. The Family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass will be offered for Joan a later date.

Maisie McCoy (née Dunne) - St Brochan's Park, Bracknagh, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Private Cremation Service will take place. A Memorial Mass for Maisie will take place at a later Date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Gary Horan - Ballincur, Kinnitty, Offaly

In adherence with HSE guidelines, Funeral Mass and burial will be private.

Christy Hayes - The Walk, Kinnitty, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of Public Health, Christy’s funeral will be private. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Christy will be celebrated at a later date.

Molly CARROLL - Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Molly. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Molly will be celebrated at a later date.

George Maloney - Castleveiw Park, Edenderry, Offaly / Ballinagore, Westmeath

Due the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a private family funeral. A ceremony to celebrate George's life will take place at a later date.

Anthony (Tony) ALBIN - Mount Prospect, Mullingar, Westmeath / Tullamore, Offaly

In accordance with current H.S.E. and Government guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private funeral will take place in keeping with current restrictions.

Patrick (Paddy) LENEHAN - Rhode, Offaly / Tullamore, Offaly

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak a private ceremony to celebrate Paddy’s life will take place at a later date.

Josephine BRACKEN (née Quinlan) - 2 Eiscir Island, Tullamore, Offaly

Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Josephine. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Josephine will be celebrated at a later date.