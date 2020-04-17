Offaly soccer club pays tribute after death of 'legend'

Derry Rovers AFC in Edenderry has paid tribute after the death of "club legend" George Maloney.

"We are devastated beyond words to hear the sad news," a club statement read.

"George has been an integral part of our club for many years and the work he has done as groundsman since he got involved has been tremendous.

"His love of Derry Rovers AFC was unquestionable as he travelled far and wide home and away to all our games down through the years.

"We have lost a legend of our Club tonight and one of life's true gentlemen.

"We would like to express our deepest sympathies to his wife Patti and all the Maloney family at this very sad time.

"Rest in Peace George.

"No Rovers game will ever be same without you."