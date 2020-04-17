Weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the weekend is for rain or showers at times, mainly in the east and south, followed by a return to mainly dry and settled conditions early next week.

The weather forecast for Saturday from Met Eireann is for it to be mostly with occasional outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly in the east and south. Rather misty in parts of Munster and south Leinster, with hill and coastal fog. The best of the limited sunshine will occur in the northwest. Cooler than recent days, with maximum temperatures ranging just 9 to 11 degrees over the eastern half of the country, 12 to 14 degrees further west. Light to moderate easterly breezes.

Saturday night will be mainly cloudy with patchy light rain, drizzle and mist. Lows of 5 to 8 degrees in light east to southeast breezes.

Sunday will likely to bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers could be heavy, with perhaps the odd rumble of thunder. Top temperatures 12 to 16 degrees, coolest near east and south coasts in onshore east to southeast breezes. Showers becoming increasingly isolated on Sunday night, with clear spells developing. Winds will be mainly light easterly with some mist and fog patches forming. Lows of 5 to 8 degrees.

A return to mainly dry conditions with sunny spells seems likely by Monday as high pressure becomes more dominant again. Just the slight chance of an isolated shower or two in Munster. Top temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in Ulster and Leinster, 15 to 18 degrees in Connacht and Munster. Light east to northeast breezes. Dry with variable cloud and clear spells for Monday night. Lows of 3 to 7 degrees, coldest in Ulster in moderate east to northeast breezes.