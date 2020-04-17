'I will walk 500 miles' - Offaly youth staff set themselves fundraising target

The staff of Edenderry Youth Cafe and The Acorn Project have set themselves a challenge to walk 500miles while in isolation.

This is done by doing laps of the house or by keeping within 2km of the house.

"We are doing this to raise funds for The youth cafe which receives no government funding," Anna O'Neill explained.

"We are self-funded by running birthday parties or the small charge for the programmes or by fundraising. Being closed now is really difficult as it means that no money is coming in and this will leave it very hard to run our summer camps and summer programmes.

"So we are walking to raise money for the summer programmes."

The brilliant initiative also has a GoFundMe page and you can donate HERE.