Drunk driver stopped and has car seized in Offaly

A motorist was stopped by Gardai for drinking and driving in Birr town last week.

Birr Gardai stopped a motorist in Birr at 11am on April 9 last on suspicion of drinking and driving.

When the local Gardai stopped the driver, they breathalysed him where he was found to be over the limit. He was later arrested and charged with drinking and driving. He is expected to appear before Tullamore District Court on May 6 next in relation to the matter.

Gardai also seized the car after it was found to have no insurance and the driver was also found to be driving with no driving licence on the day in question.