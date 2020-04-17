Gardai investigating attempted house break in Offaly

Gardai are currently investigating an attempted break-in to a property in Offaly recently.

Local Gardai said during the incident an attempt was made to gain entry to the house in the Coolderry area between April 8 and April 13 last and the back window of the property was damaged.

Anyone who might have seen any suspicious activity or vehicles during this period is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on (057) 91 69710.