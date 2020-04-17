Woman shaves her head for charity in memory of late Offaly woman

A Laois mother of two has shaved her head to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society in memory of a much-loved Offaly woman.

Noelle Hallissey from Kiln Lane in Mountrath, bravely went bald last Friday night, in memory of her best friend's beloved mother Kathleen McDonald, better known as Kate McDonald, from Lusmagh. Kate died from cancer recently.

Noelle let that best friend, Ellen Carthy, hold the razor and take off her locks on live video in her front garden on her Facebook page so that everyone could watch safely in their homes.

She set a target six days ago on her Facebook fundraiser of €500 but ended up reaching €5,400 in donations from family, friends and neighbours.

"It's very overwhelming, there's been a few tears," said Noelle before shaving her head.

She explained how special Kathleen was to her.

"She is the mother of one of my best friends, Ellen Carthy and Ellen was her carer. She was always very good to my kids, they would just go into her house a few doors away and sit colouring with her. She was like another nanny to them. She battled cancer for eight years, first breast cancer and then skin cancer. She lost her battle on March 3. Her month's mind mass should have been April 3 so we are doing the shave that day," Noelle said.

Her children Natasha, 10, and Alfie, 5, even donated their pocket money to the fundraiser.

"They did a banner in her memory, they were mad about her," Noelle said.

"I've often had short hair and I shaved my hair as a teenager so it doesn't bother me," she said.

"It is for a good cause. The Irish Cancer Society was very good to Kathleen, they paid for lifts to her appointments, and for her wigs. Cancer touches every one of our lives. Three mothers of my friends have died in the last three years, it's rampant," she said.

Daffodil Day is the biggest annual fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society but due to Covid-19 pandemic it had to be cancelled so the charity is very grateful to Noelle.

"Thank you so much Noelle for choosing to help the lives of those affected by cancer, in memory of Kathleen.

"As you may know, we have had to cancel Daffodil Day 2020 street sales and events given the risk posed by the coronavirus. We are overwhelmed with the support we have received in response to this tough decision and we are so grateful for your incredible support. Because of you and the generosity of those who donated to your fundraiser, we can focus all our efforts now on providing cancer patients and their families with the information, advice and support they need at this time by calling 1800 200 700 or visiting cancer.ie Thank you!," they said.