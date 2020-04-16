LATEST: Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly continues to increase

The rate of increase of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly has increased again according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

After just six new cases were recorded in the data yesterday, 13 new cases were recorded in the latest figures.

The number of confirmed cases has now increased from 150 on Wednesday to 163 today.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 309 while in Laois the number of confirmed cases has increased to 133. Longford has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 77.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (6,377) and Cork (916). The smallest number of cases are in Roscommon (57), Carlow (59) and Leitrim (43).

Today saw the largest number of deaths in a single day in Ireland since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 43 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died. Of those, 34 deaths located in the east, four in the west and five in the south of the country.

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 84. There have now been 486 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Wednesday, April 15, the HPSC has been notified of the and additional 724 confirmed cases. An additional 629 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by Irish laboratories while an additional 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany