Offaly councillor wonders if dogs 'have the runs' as fouling increases

Dog waste on footpaths and streets has “definitely become an issue” during the Covid-19 lockdown in Tullamore, the Town Engineer, John Connelly has observed.

Speaking at last week's meeting of the Municipal District Council, Mr Connelly asked: “what were these dogs doing before Covid came along.”

“They are certainly being walked now,” he added.

Cllr Declan Harvey wondered if dogs in the town “had the runs or something.”

“There's definitely something wrong with them,” he added.

Cllr Harvey said that a lot of dogs were being walked along the Grand Canal and on the town's northside.

He suggested that people walking dogs along the canal should do so on the grass side and avoid the roadway.