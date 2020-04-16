Offaly gardai confronted for skipping queue while buying groceries for elderly

An Offaly garda buying groceries for vulnerable residents in Tullamore has been confronted by a member of the public for skipping the queue in the supermarket.

Garda Fergus Collins Tullamore Community Policing Unit has been visiting and checking on a member of the community cocooning during the current crisis.

Gardaí in Offaly said while paying for shopping for these people, gardaí were confronted by a woman who said: "Did I just see you skipping the queue and getting shopping?"

"She obviously had no comprehension of what our members or other community volunteers have been doing in her community," gardaí said.