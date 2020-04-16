Four coronavirus patients in ICU in Tullamore Hospital

Four coronavirus patients at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore are currently being treated in ICU, according to a report from the HSE.

Figures are been compiled to track the daily spread of the virus and its impact on healthcare settings. The latest COVID-19 Daily Operations Update Acute Hospitals report was published by the HSE Performance Management and Improvement Unit on Wednesday evening. The numbers are accurate as of 8pm on Wednesday.

While the rate of hospital admission and rate of admission to ICU is declining nationwide, the report shows that four confirmed coronavirus patients are in ICU in Tullamore. One more patient, suspected but not confirmed to have coronavirus, is also being treated in intensive care at the Offaly hospital.

These numbers have been confirmed by the ICU Bed Information System operated by the National Office of Clinical Audit (NOCA).

The report also shows that as of 8pm on Wednesday, there are no vacant critical care beds in Tullamore, although there is capacity elsewhere in the country. 277 critical care beds are occupied nationwide with 127 currently vacant.

The Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore now has 22 coronavirus patients with most of these (17) being treated in regular beds. Offaly now has a total of 150 cases of coronavirus, meaning around 15% of all of those cases are currently in hospital in Tullamore. A piece of positive news is that Tullamore Hospital only confirmed one new case of the virus in the 24 hours prior to the publication of this report. There are, however, nine further suspected cases of Covid-19 in the hospital.

A map detailing where exactly coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Offaly has also been released by the HSE. You can view that map HERE.