Anger in Offaly as rubbish is dumped on rural road in the county

A local resident in Edenderry has expressed anger after waking up to yet more illegal dumping outside his house.

St Brigids boxing coach, Liam Morley Brereton, said: "Nice to wake up to this outside your front door this morning. They are filled with grass and clay as if someone dug up a lawn."

"Maybe someone noticed a neighbour or builder doing some digging lately," he continued.

He found ten bags of the illegal dumped material outside his gate on the road on Thursday morning. He went on to say he has collected almost a skip full of rubbish near his home, adding that the ditches nearby are still full.

He has called for the introduction of CCTV cameras in blackspots. "It’s a joke the amount of scum who are dumping rubbish for years out this way," he concluded.