Map reveals spread of coronavirus in Offaly and across Ireland

A newly released map has revealed the spread of coronavirus across Offaly and across the country.

The map shows the prevalence of the disease right across the country with few areas left unaffected.

In Offaly, most cases are clustered around Tullamore, Edenderry and Birr although there are also a significant number of cases around Banagher, Clara and Mucklagh. Parts of south and west Offaly are less affected.