LATEST: Rate of increase in number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly slows

The rate of increase of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly has slowed according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

After double digit increases over the last few days, today saw an increase of six cases.

The number of confirmed cases has increased from 144 on Tuesday to 150 today according to the latest available figures.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 258 while in Laois the number of confirmed cases has increased to 118. Longford has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 69.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (5,850) and Cork (829). The smallest number of cases are in Roscommon (50), Carlow (53) and Leitrim (40).

The Department of Health has confirmed 38 more deaths and 1,068 new cases, including results returned from a German lab.

It brings to 444 the total number of people who have died in Ireland while the number of confirmed infections has passed the 12,500 mark with a total of 12,547 positive tests recorded in the Republic since the end of February.

Today's number of confirmed cases marks the biggest daily reported increase. However, part of the increase is due to a clearing of a backlog of tests which are due to be processed in full this week.