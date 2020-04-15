Plane appears to be doing shuttle runs over Offaly

A plane has taken a very odd flight path across several counties in Ireland, seemingly focusing in the skies over Offaly.

Twitter has been wondering what it might be doing.

Check out the tweet below from Carlow Weather:

Plane surveying or what do you think it is doing? pic.twitter.com/23bV2onLrV — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) April 15, 2020

Some of the Twitter suggestions as to what's going on have been brilliant!

Got directions off a local — Ronan Moriarty (@rmoriarty247) April 15, 2020

It's coloring in the midlands. — Alan Rossiter (@RossiterAlan) April 15, 2020

Looks like it’s ploughing a few lonely furrows — Brian MaGuire (@strandski10) April 15, 2020

And there was some sensible suggestions:

Mapping. It’s not the geophysics one. That’s a turbo prop. This is almost certainly mapping. April 15, 2020

I just had a scratch around and it's a Dutch company doing surveys, couldn't find out for what tho — Johnny lynch (@johnnyboyF1) April 15, 2020