Celebrate your lockdown birthday in Offaly with us!

Let the Tullamore Tribune, Midland Tribune and Offaly Express help you mark special occasions and birthdays with your loved ones.

Staying in and maintaining social distancing as the county battles against coronavirus can be difficult for adults and children, and especially those who are celebrating their birthdays or anniversaries, but can't mark the occasion due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the team at the 'Tribune' has come up with the idea to help you to mark your loved one's special day or occasion and make sure they still have a day to remember.

We would love you to send us your birthday or anniversary wishes for loved ones or a photo of your loved ones, marking the occasion during these difficult times whether it simply with some cake, homemade cards or more imaginative and heartwarming ideas for alternative ways to mark the occasion.

The promotion is kindly sponsored by Duggan & Power Chartered Accountants, Birr.

Please email your photos either to editor@tullamoretribune.ie or news@midlandtribune.ie where we would be delighted to help say 'Happy Birthday' to your loved ones. Take care and be safe from all the Tribune team.