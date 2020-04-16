Permission refused for massive wind turbines in Offaly countryside

Planning permission has been refused for two wind turbines by Offaly County Council.

A ten year permission had been sought for the erection of two wind turbines each with a maximum height of up to 169 metres at Derrinlough. The application also sought an upgrade to the existing site entrance, switch room, underground cabling and all other site works.

Planning permission was refused on the basis that it would materially contravene objective EO-01 of the Offaly County Development Plan 2014-2020 and would therefore be contrary to proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

Objective EO-01 states that it is the objective of the council to achieve a reasonable balance between responding to government policy on renewable energy and in enabling wind energy resources of the county to be harnessed in an environmentally sustainable manner.