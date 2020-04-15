Electric Picnic organisers forge ahead with plans for this year's festival

Plans for this year's Electric Picnic are forging ahead as normal, with an application for the event now being sought.

The festival is due to take place in five months time, from September 3 to 7, with tens of thousands of ticketholders crossing their fingers that it will still happen despite the current Covid-19 pandemic.

EP Republic Ltd has this week given notice that it is applying to Laois County Council for a licence to hold the event, printed in the current issue of the Leinster Express newspaper.

"The event will comprise of live entertainment performances to be held at the lands at Stradbally Hall Estate, Stradbally Co Laois. General camping and car parking will be provided on adjoining lands from Friday 4th September at 7:00hrs to Monday 7th September at 16:00 hrs. Campervan, family campervan and early entry camping will be acessible for up to a maximum of 20,000 people from Thursday 3rd September at 16:00hurs to Monday 7th September at 16:00hrs," the notice reads.

"The anticipated number of audience attending the event is a maximum of 70,000 people each day including children and guests," the organisers state.

"EP Republic Ltd will be applying to Laois County Council within the forthcoming two week period," the notice states.

The application for the licence may be inspected on Laois County Council's website only, for five weeks from the date of receipt of the application. Any submissions or observations must be made within three weeks of the date of receipt of the application. The council's office is closed to the public during the Covid-19 restrictions.

The licence is sought to hold an outdoor musical event in accordance with part XVI of the Planning and Development Act, 2000 (as amended) and the Planning and Development Regulations 2001 (as amended).

Tickets are sold out for the festival.

The first full line-up of acts was announced last month. See it below: