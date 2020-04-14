LATEST: Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly continues to increase

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly continues to increase according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The number of confirmed cases has increased from 133 on Monday to 144 today according to the latest available figures.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 234 while in Laois the number of confirmed cases has increased to 101. Longford has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 58.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (5,438) and Cork (780). The smallest number of cases are in Roscommon (48), Carlow (44) and Leitrim (36).

Today Tuesday April 14, the Department of Health has confirmed that another 41 people have died, bringing the total to over 400 deaths.

There are 832 new cases, including some delayed results from German laboratories. The number of people who have tested positive in Ireland today stands at 11,479.

The total number of deaths in Ireland now stands at 406.